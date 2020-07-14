SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaden Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Jaden Mosley
Projected Position: Strong Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 179 pounds
School: Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen
Schools of Interest: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Indiana, South Alabama, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic and Liberty, among others. 

Frame: Good height and overall size. Average width across shoulders and chest. Sinewy arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Strong and powerful. Packs major punch as hitter. Good burst, though merely above-average speed at best. Adequate overall quickness and flexibility; feet are a bit choppy. 

Instincts: Aggressively attacks downhill. Quick to diagnose and flow. Physical. Unafraid to take on blockers. Big hitter; arrives with shoulder, shoots low. Good awareness in coverage, but not especially opportunistic. 

Polish: Sound, reliable tackler from second level. Takes good angles to ball. Lacks experience matched up one-on-one; ability to turn and run is major question mark. 

Bottom Line: Mosley possesses middling overall explosiveness for a safety prospect, but compensates with power and aggression. Best at strong safety, especially after further bulking. Projects as key special-teamer at worst for Power-5 program, with chance to start.

