SI All-American Candidate Jaden Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Jaden Mosley

Projected Position: Strong Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 179 pounds

School: Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen

Schools of Interest: Texas A & M, Tennessee, Indiana, South Alabama, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic and Liberty, among others.

Frame: Good height and overall size. Average width across shoulders and chest. Sinewy arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Strong and powerful. Packs major punch as hitter. Good burst, though merely above-average speed at best. Adequate overall quickness and flexibility; feet are a bit choppy.

Instincts: Aggressively attacks downhill. Quick to diagnose and flow. Physical. Unafraid to take on blockers. Big hitter; arrives with shoulder, shoots low. Good awareness in coverage, but not especially opportunistic.

Polish: Sound, reliable tackler from second level. Takes good angles to ball. Lacks experience matched up one-on-one; ability to turn and run is major question mark.

Bottom Line: Mosley possesses middling overall explosiveness for a safety prospect, but compensates with power and aggression. Best at strong safety, especially after further bulking. Projects as key special-teamer at worst for Power-5 program, with chance to start.