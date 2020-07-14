SI All-American Candidate Jaedon Wilson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Jaedon Wilson

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-3, 175 pounds

School: DeSoto (Texas) DeSoto High School

Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Has a long slender frame that has the room to pack on the much-needed poundage.

Athleticism: He’s got leaping ability and is a 50/50 winner more times than not. The long speed is there, though he’s not exactly a short-area quickness savant. He creates separation when it’s not there with his long frame and high-pointing ability.

Instincts: He does a really good job of settling down against zone defenses. And has a natural understanding of where the sideline is at all times. He’s a willing blocker out on the edge as well.

Polish: He’s going to be a deep threat from day one on campus, and will add value in the red zone as a bigger body. He hasn’t been asked to run the full route tree just yet, there’s a lot of posts and go’s.

Bottom Line: Depending on just how much bigger Wilson gets, there good be a serious weapon here. He’s got all the length in the world, it’s just going to be about filling out. He’s fluid and smooth and keeps the ball away from his body at all times.