SI All-American Candidate Jaelin Moss Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaelin Moss

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Fairport (N.Y.)

Committed to: Syracuse

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Long, physical athlete with considerable room to grow in lower and upper body.

Athleticism: Moves well for his size and possesses impressive length. Quick first step and moves well laterally. He is violent in his game and loves to finish after contact. He moves well through contact at the high school level and bends well.

Instincts: He is an instinctive defensive lineman, who times his get off effectively, moves well up the field, and utilizes length and athleticism to disrupt all phases of the game.

Polish: Well-rounded defensive tackle with room to grow in frame. Leverages well for his size in close-quarters and should only improve as his frame fills out. His upfield pursuit is the best aspect of his game.

Bottom Line: Moss is a high ceiling prospect with room to grow in his frame, and he could continue to increase attention of more Power 5 coaches this season, as he is explosive with his first step and violent through the point of attack. If his frame fills out, he will be a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level.