SI All-American Candidate Jager Burton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Jager Burton
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 271 pounds 
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 
Schools of Interest: Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Kentucky

Frame: He’s got ample room to add weight on the next level. He’s got shorter arms than most tackles, which is why he could be projected at guard. 

Athleticism: Some in the industry want to see this kid kick in to guard, but he’s just too good of an athlete to let play guard. He ran stride-for-stride for 65 yards with his high school running back and has great hips. 

Instincts: This kid plays with uncommon effort and intensity. He’s a great puller on counter and trap, and they leave him on an island. He’s honestly a bit freakish in terms of athleticism and he knows it. 

Polish: He plays with great patience in the pass game and can really identify leaners in pass pro. He also understands angles with second-level defenders and can meet them at the cutoff point. There’s a level of nastiness that all offensive linemen need to possess. 

Bottom Line: I think it would be a disservice to Burton’s athleticism to kick him inside to a guard position unless you’re an outside/counter heavy football team and you’re going to let him run in space. He’s a great combo blocker as well. Really great prospect overall. 

