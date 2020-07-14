SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jai Jones Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Jai Jones
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 230 pounds  
School: Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff
Committed to: Boise State 
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Short and packed with muscle. Broad shoulders, wide chest and long arms. Thick, solid thighs and calves. Impressive trunk. Could add weight, but the emphasis will be lean quick-twitch muscle. 

Athleticism: Outstanding play strength. Powerful. Quick, active feet in short areas. Not especially agile in space; relatively tight hips and ankles. Average speed in the open field, but closes to ball in a hurry. Ball skills largely unknown. 

Instincts: Thumper. Extremely physical. Relishes meeting lineman in the hole, regularly winning with force. Plays with consistently-low base, most notably as pass-rusher. Rarely asked to drop in coverage. 

Polish: Assignment-sound. Already capable of plugging gaps in the run game. Offers powerful punch to the inside of shoulder pads. Needs development and experience in coverage and as blitzer. 

Bottom Line: Jones is an absolute rock of a linebacker, with rare strength and ready-made power. Potential and versatility is limited by a lack of mobility, but he’s well-suited to take on linemen and attack downhill from the middle of Boise State’s multi-front defense. Surefire contributor in sub packages, and potential multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American