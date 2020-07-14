SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jakiah Leftwich Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Jakiah Leftwich
Projected Position: Right Tackle/Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 302 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake
Committed to: Georgia Tech 

Frame: Rare combination of height and girth. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms that need further development. Big through thighs and trunk, with natural size. Room for more weight, though emphasis at next level will be strength, composition. 

Athleticism: Powerful. Overwhelms high school defenders with raw size, strength. Plenty coordinated, though feet aren’t especially quick. Tight hips limit overall mobility in space. 

Instincts: Goal is to flatten target. Will drive block defenders until final whistle. Comfortable working double-teams in run game before peeling off at second level. Bails too often in pass protection; overly reliant on arm length. 

Polish: Keeps good base. Devastating punch; uses arms, hands exceptionally well for prep tackle. Clean kick slide, but lacks quickness needed to meet speed rushers vertically. 

Bottom Line: Leftwich is a big, powerful lineman with significant physical development to come. Foot speed lags behind most quality left tackle prospects, meaning he likely settles in on the other side or at guard. Regardless, projects as multi-year for Georgia Tech with the chance to contribute early.

