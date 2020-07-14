SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jalen Cheek Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jalen Cheek
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 187 pounds 
Position: Cornerback 
School: Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township
Committed to: Boston College 
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Slender. Well-proportioned with wide shoulders, long arms and low waist. Tightly-wound thighs and trunk taper to sinewy calves. Plenty of room for additional muscle, but won’t need much more. 

Athleticism: Good feet. Mirrors with ease and fires out of backpedal. Solid speed and hip flexibility; little wasted motion while turning, sprinting with receivers. Functional play strength. Outstanding ball skills in coverage. 

Instincts: Tracks ball well in air; deflects passes most defensive backs can’t. Rare ability to recover last-minute, getting hand in receiver’s basket. Excitable and effective in run support. Plays with natural base in backfield and box. 

Polish: Solid backpedal. Effective jamming receivers at LOS; very physical. Extremely comfortable in man coverage, but understanding of zone concepts largely unknown. Chops feet and lowers base when arriving to tackle. 

Bottom Line: Cheek’s combination of length and anticipatory ball skills make him an intriguing cornerback prospect. Assuming his quickness and speed on film is verifiable, he might be among the most underrated defensive backs in 2021. Projects as multi-year starter for Boston College, with higher upside.

