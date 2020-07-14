SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate James Williams Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: James Williams
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Plantation (Fla.) American Herita
Schools of Interest: Considering Georgia, Clemson and Alabama
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Towering, muscular athlete with great length. Can carry substantially more weight, which could push Williams towards a pass rushing future although he is actively working to maintain current size. 

Athleticism: Lacks elite secondary speed but instincts and range compensate, as displayed while on offense on occasion as a junior. Strong short-area burst with sustainable long speed. Displays great range in space and start/stop ability in traffic.

Instincts: Natural playmaker has a nose for the football with a balance of coverage and run support traits. Excellent center fielder with the football in the air thanks to great quickness and change of direction relative to frame. Occasional striker attacks the football on a consistent basis, often leading to turnovers produced.

Polish: Possesses positioning and vertical ability to contend with wide receivers and tight ends alike in 50-50 ball scenarios. Tracks the football extremely well for a player of his build. Intricacies of coverage, from stance to backpedaling on a lower plane, could stand to improve. Effective front seven player on occasion, but overall raw beyond the safety spot.

Bottom Line: While a productive physical specimen in the secondary, Williams’ projection is all but positionless in nature, speaking to the value of the athlete. It’s not a stretch to envision Williams patrolling multiple spots in the secondary, lining up as an occasional linebacker or even as a situational pass rusher for a big time program as he matures. The dynamic talent, who has a college-ready build right now, will boost a defense in more ways than one.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American