SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jamier Johnson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Pasadena (Calif.) John Muir

Schools of Interest: Nebraska, USC, Ohio State, Texas, Colorado, Arizona State, Oregon

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Lean but built with good length and plenty of fast-twitch muscle.

Athleticism: Hyper-athletic corner with an in-your-grill style of play. Fast enough to recover when gambling early in the play. Lightning-fast feet. Velvet hips. Impressive backpedaling and straight-line speed.

Instincts: Confidently, yet calculatedly, uses his speed to his advantage. Aggressive when playing jump balls. Willing to come down and support versus the run. Battles every single play to dominate whoever is in front of him.

Polish: Skilled in off-ball coverage and press. Excels in both. Needs more violent hands when shedding blocks; Uses his agility rather than technique to defeat most of them. Great eye discipline to complement his off-ball prowess.

Bottom Line: Jamier Johnson is a sticky, bendy football player with just about every box checked you could ask for from a high school cornerback. The speed and size combination is what makes this young man jump off the page.