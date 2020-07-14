SI All-American Candidate Jared Behrens Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jared Behrens

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Maryland, Illinois, Columbia, Toledo, Yale, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Tech, among others.

Frame: Yoked. Average width across shoulders and chest. Taut, lean waist. Chiseled, powerful arms. Relatively thick, highly-developed lower body. Plenty of space for additional mass depending on position.

Athleticism: Impressive 2019 test numbers at 201 pounds: 4.61 40-yard dash, 4.34 shuttle, 34-inch vertical. Tape suggests testing doesn’t seamlessly translate to field. Shows above-average speed, but middling burst. Quickness affected by relatively tight hips, ankles. Surprising lack of play strength.

Instincts: Not overly physical despite time in weight room. Tendency to backpedal as blockers arrive to avoid engaging, taking himself out of play. Keeps eyes up when engaged with blockers, quickly shedding with arms. Good awareness as read-option defender and dropping into coverage.

Polish: Plays too upright; gets tall immediately after snap. Lacks plan and toolbox as pass-rusher. Must get comfortable anchoring, setting edge in run game. Good feet in coverage, though lacking mobility is exploitable at next level.

Bottom Line: Behrens’ testing numbers are good enough to pique the interest of Power-5 programs, but film leaves much to be desired. Possible that additional weight further erodes movement ability. Projects as depth piece at 3-4 outside linebacker, with ceiling of adequate starter.