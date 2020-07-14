SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jared Behrens Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Jared Behrens
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Schools of Interest: Penn State, Maryland, Illinois, Columbia, Toledo, Yale, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Tech, among others. 

Frame: Yoked. Average width across shoulders and chest. Taut, lean waist. Chiseled, powerful arms. Relatively thick, highly-developed lower body. Plenty of space for additional mass depending on position. 

Athleticism: Impressive 2019 test numbers at 201 pounds: 4.61 40-yard dash, 4.34 shuttle, 34-inch vertical. Tape suggests testing doesn’t seamlessly translate to field. Shows above-average speed, but middling burst. Quickness affected by relatively tight hips, ankles. Surprising lack of play strength. 

Instincts: Not overly physical despite time in weight room. Tendency to backpedal as blockers arrive to avoid engaging, taking himself out of play. Keeps eyes up when engaged with blockers, quickly shedding with arms. Good awareness as read-option defender and dropping into coverage. 

Polish: Plays too upright; gets tall immediately after snap. Lacks plan and toolbox as pass-rusher. Must get comfortable anchoring, setting edge in run game. Good feet in coverage, though lacking mobility is exploitable at next level. 

Bottom Line: Behrens’ testing numbers are good enough to pique the interest of Power-5 programs, but film leaves much to be desired. Possible that additional weight further erodes movement ability. Projects as depth piece at 3-4 outside linebacker, with ceiling of adequate starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American