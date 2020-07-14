SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jason White Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jason White 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle  
School: Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School
Schools of Interest: Florida, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas State, Utah, Oregon State, Kansas and Washington State.
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Sturdy base without too much excess weight. Big limbs and strong upper body. 

Athleticism: Very strong punch and active feet to match. Engulfing punch when run blocking comes from explosion in hips, but could be even more effective with a more consistently-low pad level. Looks like a natural athlete when kicking in his pass set. 

Instincts: Almost always in the right spot, with his back to the ball carrier. He can recognize specific pass rush moves and execute the most effective counters accordingly. Great at pass-rush jiu jitsu, and reliable as a blindside blocker. 

Polish: White is well-coached and he’s a capable drive blocker, but he’s most polished when he’s sitting in his pass set. Can at times overset, but he recovers with quick feet and violent hands. 

Bottom Line: White is a big athlete and does all the little things right, but can at times get out-leveraged. Has a very clean pass set and his aiming point with his punch rarely misses. Look for a special senior year from this one.

