SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ja'Tavion Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ja'Tavion Sanders 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Position: Defensive End and Wide Receiver 
School: Denton (Texas) Ryan
Committed to: Texas 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Athletic frame with impressive length throughout. Solid torso with noticeable hips. Has potential to become more defined and chiseled. 

Athleticism: Plays with good initial quickness and a solid first step. Good torso rotation. Displays ability to bend, yet more impressive flattening early in rush to take short path to passers. Has lateral athleticism in surf technique versus run. Very good range. Can chase from backside and reach ball-carriers on wide perimeter playside. 

Instincts: Uses length to keep clean. Fairly consistent hand placement accuracy to set edges versus base and reach blocks. Does a good job of getting near leg through at the point to clear hips. Capable of taking advantage of late hands/punch timing as a pass-rusher. Alert to flatten at corners to not be washed out around pocket. 

Polish: Lines up exclusively at RDE at 5/7-technique. Used as the looper in E-T stunts. Pass-rush toolbox mostly consists of speed, speed-to-power and an occasional cross chop. Flashes a quick swipe versus soft shoulders. Needs to play with lower pad level. Must continue improving POA strength and power with his mitts. Length and athletic ability compensate for average use of hands and pass-rush toolbox at this point. 

Bottom Line: Sanders is an interesting prospect who also could project as a tight end. Defensively, he’s best with his hand down on the edges thanks to his impressive length, solid first step and ability to flatten when turning the corner. He fits best as a DE in a defense with a 4-man front with 1-gap and gap-exchange principles.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American