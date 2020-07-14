SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Javon Bullard Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Javon Bullard
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 183 pounds
School: Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin
Schools of Interest: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Louisville, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh, among others. 

Frame: Compact and put together. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, though likely tops out around 200 pounds. 

Athleticism: Impressive long speed; fluid strider in open field. Average burst. Good short-area quickness, though not especially clean in and out of cuts. Solid play strength. Natural hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Quick to make up ground on receivers after falling behind. Tracks ball well downfield; reads quarterback’s eyes. Shows good aerial body control as ball arrives. Takes responsible angles in pursuit; will run down receivers from opposite field. Physical and aggressive in run support. 

Polish: Sound tackler in open space; chops feet and shoots low. Inconsistent footwork, technique in one-on-one coverage. Needs to work on backpedal, flipping hips. 

Bottom Line: Bullard is raw, but possesses an enviable combination of size, speed and body control for a cornerback. Must develop footwork to hold up on outside against Power-5 receivers. Projects as surefire contributor in sub packages, with starter potential.

