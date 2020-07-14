SI All-American Candidate Javon Nelson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Javon Nelson

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 257 pounds

School: Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

Schools of Interest: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, South Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Louisville and Kentucky, among others.

Frame: Big chest and shoulders with above-average arm length. Average definition with room to add carve and chisel. Good bubble with big thighs.

Athleticism: Flashes gap-reduction quickness and ability. Capable of beating offensive linemen attempts to reach him in flow. Can play with a fairly strong punch at the point and shed with power and intent. Solid short-area quickness to close and finish with pop at collision points when tackling.

Instincts: Good ball-location skills post-snap. Good scheme-read quickness when standing up on edge. Can punch, anchor and peak at the point. Hugs his path with decent tightness when asked to loop on stunts.

Polish: Mainly plays 4i/5-technique LDE in 3-point stance in a defensive front that usually aligns in 3-down/4-0-4. Occasionally works as stand-up 7-technique Edge. Executes stunts and twists. Lacks twitch in pass-rush and can be a 1-trick pony with spin move. Will need to find a home as a DE or eventually commit to interior front.

Bottom Line: Nelson is a thick-bodied prospect with solid play strength at the point of attack. While he doesn’t display consistent twitch and lacks variety in his mitt package versus the run and pass, he locates the ball quickly after the snap. Nelson may project best as 5-technique defensive end in a 2-gap defensive structure, however, he could grow into a defensive tackle in a traditional 4-man front later in his college career.