SI All-American Candidate Jayden Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jayden Williams

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley

Committed to: Kansas State

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Lean, especially in the lower body. Can weigh 220-pounds at conclusion of college career.

Athleticism: Good burst and open-field speed. Balance after contact is also good. Good power. Williams uses lateral quickness quite well.

Instincts: Tremendous at hitting the hole right when it opens up, especially in the I Formation running gap scheme. Very good vision. Will change direction if the original hole is not there, and make something happen on his own.

Polish: Williams sees the hole and hits it right now, or, will wait to make sure blocks develop. He’s a heady runner that utilizes his power between the tackles and takes advantage of his open-field speed when possible.

Bottom Line: Williams provides a blend of vision, speed, and power. He’s an instinctive running back that does his best work starting seven-yards deep in the backfield. While his vision helps him get into the hole, his instincts and athleticism provide the big-play capabilities.