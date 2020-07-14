SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jayden Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jayden Williams
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley
Committed to: Kansas State 
Projected Position: Running Back 

Frame: Lean, especially in the lower body. Can weigh 220-pounds at conclusion of college career. 

Athleticism: Good burst and open-field speed. Balance after contact is also good. Good power. Williams uses lateral quickness quite well. 

Instincts: Tremendous at hitting the hole right when it opens up, especially in the I Formation running gap scheme. Very good vision. Will change direction if the original hole is not there, and make something happen on his own. 

Polish: Williams sees the hole and hits it right now, or, will wait to make sure blocks develop. He’s a heady runner that utilizes his power between the tackles and takes advantage of his open-field speed when possible. 

Bottom Line: Williams provides a blend of vision, speed, and power. He’s an instinctive running back that does his best work starting seven-yards deep in the backfield. While his vision helps him get into the hole, his instincts and athleticism provide the big-play capabilities.

