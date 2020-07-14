SI All-American Candidate Jaydon Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jaydon Williams

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

School: Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff

Committed to: Arizona State

Frame: Adequate height with muscle definition in shoulders and arms. Long with a narrow waist and considering room to add to the trunk.

Athleticism: Explosive edge prospect with great first step and downhill speed. Snap quickness without much notice with a bounce to beat blockers with speed or agility off the corner. Run well in the open field with finishing power.

Instincts: Active prospect with a strong motor in pursuit. Trusts speed and will take chances undercutting blockers in order to reestablish a pursuit angle. Physical tackler despite lack of relative size. Energy player who is unafraid to project emotion.

Polish: Lines up mostly as stand up prospect at the prep level with pass-rushing moves, including very effective dip, en route to the passer. He is above average in the speed and countering department, but could stand to use strength and extension more against blockers. Scarce coverage samples on tape.

Bottom Line: Williams is a see ball, get ball edge presence with great athleticism, including quickness and linear speed. He lives on the edge Friday nights but projects are more of an off-ball linebacker at the next level with the physical traits to play in space and rush the passer. After adding mass and strength in the Power Five, he’ll be ready for a versatile role depending on down and distance.