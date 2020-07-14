SI All-American Candidate Jayon Venerable Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jayon Venerable

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Running Back

School: Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding

Committed to: Ohio State

Projected Position: Cornerback/Running Back

Frame: Good size. Muscular and fit for his versatility in the secondary or elsewhere.

Athleticism: Shows breakaway speed any given play on the offensive side of the ball. Has an arsenal of moves to make defenders miss. Very twitchy on defense. Can run with anyone and anything the offense throws at him. A tough defender. Will blow up and knock down guys much bigger than him.

Instincts: Has good awareness as a defensive back, with a knack for where the ball is. This combined with his speed and agility make him a dangerous defender to attack. On the offensive side of the ball he follows his blockers and knows how to break tackles on the ground.

Polish: Gets north and south quickly. Has an impressive stride in open field, running away from second and third-level defenders for the end zone. Uses his hands well at defensive back, disrupting receivers while showing off his physicality and toughness.

Bottom Line: Venerable is a versatile and explosive player on both sides of the ball. On offense, he’s a skilled back who breaks for daylight in chunks. Also a physical defensive back, he likes to get in the face of wide receivers and throw their rhythm off. As he continues to develop his skills, he will be able to maximize his focus within a college secondary.