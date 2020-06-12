SI All-American
Watch: Elite OL JC Latham Announces College Commitment

John Garcia, Jr.

JC Latham is coming off the board. 

The elite Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive line prospect, challenging for the top spot at the position in the class of 2021, has been set to make his verbal commitment for some time. 

Cutting his long list of scholarship offers from well over two dozen down to just a handful, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect made plans to announce his destination with Sports Illustrated and SI All-American. As seen in the video above, the rising senior recruit selected between LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. 

Ohio State and LSU had long been the top two contenders for the two-way talent, who originally was projected as a defensive line prospect by most college programs on his trail. But since moving to offensive tackle in time to help IMG Academy dominate in 2019, additional programs entered the mix. Still, he was all set to decide between the pair entering the spring. 

Then, of course COVID-19 struck and derailed the sports world -- including college football recruiting. Visits, among other in-person procedures, have since been off the table. It would be key in Latham's final evaluation and eventually his decision, but everything about making a commitment was pushed back as a result of the pandemic.

As communication between college coaches shifted to digital, programs like Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma continued to make considerable pushes up the Wisconsin native's list. In recent weeks, he tells SI All-American, he was able to come to a final decision between that final group of five.

--

