SI All-American Candidate Jeffrey Bowie Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jeffrey Bowie

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: West Branch (Iowa)

Committed to: Iowa

Projected Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Frame: Tall, with natural size. Broad shoulders, wide chest and thick waist. Solid legs and trunk taper to big, straight calves. Can handle as much additional weight as necessary.

Athleticism: Impressive feet considering size. Agile. Moves well laterally off the snap, flowing towards ball and in open space. Adequate long speed; clocked a 4.86 40-yard dash in 2019. Lacks explosion; far more fluid than sudden. Strong, with burgeoning power.

Instincts: High motor. Beats most offensive linemen off the ball, frequently narrowing shoulders to dip inside. Multiple-effort player; routinely sheds multiple blockers on given snap. Relishes contact. Holds up well in run support.

Polish: Lack of burst and flexibility means he must add to pass-rush toolbox. Occasionally loses base, falling victim to height. Good arm and hand fighter. Patient at mesh point. Shows clear understanding of role, routinely setting outside edge.

Bottom Line: Bowie is simply too big, strong and coordinated for his playing peers at West Branch. Though those physical advantages will be mitigated at the next level, he nevertheless projects as a reliable, productive strongside defensive end for the Hawkeyes. Likely multi-year starter.