SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jeffrey Bowie Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jeffrey Bowie 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds 
Position: Defensive End 
School: West Branch (Iowa)
Committed to: Iowa 
Projected Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Frame: Tall, with natural size. Broad shoulders, wide chest and thick waist. Solid legs and trunk taper to big, straight calves. Can handle as much additional weight as necessary. 

Athleticism: Impressive feet considering size. Agile. Moves well laterally off the snap, flowing towards ball and in open space. Adequate long speed; clocked a 4.86 40-yard dash in 2019. Lacks explosion; far more fluid than sudden. Strong, with burgeoning power. 

Instincts: High motor. Beats most offensive linemen off the ball, frequently narrowing shoulders to dip inside. Multiple-effort player; routinely sheds multiple blockers on given snap. Relishes contact. Holds up well in run support. 

Polish: Lack of burst and flexibility means he must add to pass-rush toolbox. Occasionally loses base, falling victim to height. Good arm and hand fighter. Patient at mesh point. Shows clear understanding of role, routinely setting outside edge. 

Bottom Line: Bowie is simply too big, strong and coordinated for his playing peers at West Branch. Though those physical advantages will be mitigated at the next level, he nevertheless projects as a reliable, productive strongside defensive end for the Hawkeyes. Likely multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American