SI All-American Candidate Jermaine Terry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jermaine Terry

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Richmond (Calif.) Kennedy

Committed to: Cal

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Carries size well, low center of gravity despite being on the heavier side for high school tight ends. Big legs and long arms.

Athleticism: Capable blocker with a decent punch. Precise footwork in and out of his cuts. While the vast majority of tight ends his age and size would round out their routes, Jermaine consistently demonstrates his weight isn’t a hindrance in this regard.

Instincts: Terry plays the game without fear. He is the hammer, not the nail. High-point weapon and mismatch nightmare. Former power forward. Highly motivated person, generally, and willing to take a backseat to his team’s overall success.

Polish: May not be a flat-out burner (although a 4.65 Opening regional time is impressive), but his willingness to run underneath routes between the tackles as a big body is where he shines brightest.

Bottom Line: Terry’s size and physicality in the secondary jump off the page. Despite the low level of competition he faced over his high school career, he should compete for burn as a red-zone threat in his first year at Cal.