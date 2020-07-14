SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jim Bonifas Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Jim Bonifas
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
School: Dubuque (Iowa) Senior
Committed to: Iowa State

Frame: Tall and lean, with natural size. Impressive width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Very coordinated. Quick feet, with loose hips and ankles for position. Good speed; moves well in space. Below-average strength and overall power. 

Instincts: Quick off the ball. Powerful punch at point of attack, but struggles to get drive from hips, legs when engaged. Extremely comfortable pulling, hitting moving targets. Shines in outside zone, locking defender with arms and churning feet downfield. Flashes natural kick slide, with ability to re-direct. 

Polish: Tendency to get upright when engaged in run game. Good overall footwork, especially as pass protector. Must add weight, power before seeing field consistently. 

Bottom Line: Bonifas is an athletic, developing offensive tackle with room to grow. Strength could remain question mark even after years of training at Iowa State; lags behind other Power-5 prospects in that regard. Projects as multi-year starter for Cyclones with game-changing strength development, and has length, athletic tools to contribute even if adequate power never comes.

Football

