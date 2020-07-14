SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate JJ Jones Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: JJ Jones                                                                                                            Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds                                                                                              Position: Wide Receiver                                                                                                      School: Myrtle Beach (S.C.)                                                                                            Committed to: North Carolina                                                                                        Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall and rangy, with budding lean muscle. Broad shoulders and wide chest. A bit high waisted. Long, tightly-wound legs with developed trunk. Room for additional weight, but won’t need much more. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Home-run speed at high school; consistently clocked at 4.5 in 40-yard dash. Above-average burst. Light feet, popping in and out of cuts with little wasted motion. Shows exceptional balance through contact. Natural ball skills. Impressive leaper. 

Instincts: Hands catcher. Tracks ball well in air. Can contort body for highlight-reel catches. Dangerous ball-carrier who routinely makes first defender miss. Creative vision in open field. Relentless with ball in hand; refuses to go down on first contact. 

Polish: New to wide receiver as junior. Promising route-runner. Changes pace while stacking, uses head and shoulder fakes while stemming. Already varies release at LOS. Blocking ability largely unknown, but has tools. 

Bottom Line: Luckily for the Tar Heels, Jones is only just beginning to flash his long-term ceiling at wide receiver. Possesses every athletic attribute needed to star at next level, and already flashes technical nuance as route-runner. Surefire multi-year starter in Chapel Hill, with NFL potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American