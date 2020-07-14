SI All-American Candidate JJ Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: JJ Jones Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds Position: Wide Receiver School: Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Committed to: North Carolina Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall and rangy, with budding lean muscle. Broad shoulders and wide chest. A bit high waisted. Long, tightly-wound legs with developed trunk. Room for additional weight, but won’t need much more.

Athleticism: Explosive. Home-run speed at high school; consistently clocked at 4.5 in 40-yard dash. Above-average burst. Light feet, popping in and out of cuts with little wasted motion. Shows exceptional balance through contact. Natural ball skills. Impressive leaper.

Instincts: Hands catcher. Tracks ball well in air. Can contort body for highlight-reel catches. Dangerous ball-carrier who routinely makes first defender miss. Creative vision in open field. Relentless with ball in hand; refuses to go down on first contact.

Polish: New to wide receiver as junior. Promising route-runner. Changes pace while stacking, uses head and shoulder fakes while stemming. Already varies release at LOS. Blocking ability largely unknown, but has tools.

Bottom Line: Luckily for the Tar Heels, Jones is only just beginning to flash his long-term ceiling at wide receiver. Possesses every athletic attribute needed to star at next level, and already flashes technical nuance as route-runner. Surefire multi-year starter in Chapel Hill, with NFL potential.