SI All-American Candidate John Howse IV Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: John Howse IV Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Brentwood (Tenn.)

Schools of Interest: Boston College, Arkansas, Indiana, and Kansas. Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: They don’t make corners this long and tall very often. He’s got room to add some much-needed weight in college.

Athleticism: For a corner this long he really shows some quickness and recovery speed. His feet are never stuck in the ground, and he’s got relatively loose hips in his backpedal. He unzips his feet really well when coming downhill to tackle.

Instincts: He knows how to disrupt the ball from the wide receiver. There’s some hesitancy as a tackler, but nothing you can’t work with on the next level. He knows how to use his length really well.

Polish: For a corner this big, he tends to be an ankle biter when tackling. He’s played in a cover 3 & 4 zone scheme, so there’s going to need to be some coaching up on the man to man coverage skills although he’s plenty athletic to make it work when asked.

Bottom Line: Howse is going to have to stick on the outside in college based off the physicality, or lack thereof, that he plays with. However, corners with this length are in high demand considering the size and length of wide receivers in college these days.