SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate John Howse IV Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: John Howse IV                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds                                                     
Position: Cornerback                                   
School: Brentwood (Tenn.)                                                                                
Schools of Interest: Boston College, Arkansas, Indiana, and Kansas.                   Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: They don’t make corners this long and tall very often. He’s got room to add some much-needed weight in college. 

Athleticism: For a corner this long he really shows some quickness and recovery speed. His feet are never stuck in the ground, and he’s got relatively loose hips in his backpedal. He unzips his feet really well when coming downhill to tackle. 

Instincts: He knows how to disrupt the ball from the wide receiver. There’s some hesitancy as a tackler, but nothing you can’t work with on the next level. He knows how to use his length really well. 

Polish: For a corner this big, he tends to be an ankle biter when tackling. He’s played in a cover 3 & 4 zone scheme, so there’s going to need to be some coaching up on the man to man coverage skills although he’s plenty athletic to make it work when asked. 

Bottom Line: Howse is going to have to stick on the outside in college based off the physicality, or lack thereof, that he plays with. However, corners with this length are in high demand considering the size and length of wide receivers in college these days.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American