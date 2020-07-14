SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jonathan Flowe

SI All-American

Prospect: Jonathan Flowe
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Position: Linebacker
School: Upland (Calif.)
Schools of Interest: Oregon, USC, Miami, Arizona State, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Alabama, among others.
Projected Position: Will Linebacker

Frame: Long arms with a tight torso and narrow waist. Average lower base with straight calves. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete. Very good snap quickness when working on ball. Physical at point with some explosiveness versus pullers. Good quickness to close and finish on ball. Fair to corner flat as a pass-rusher. Can drop and buzz in coverage with solid transition and rally downhill.

Instincts: Good mesh-point vision versus run. Takes appropriate pursuit angles when chasing. Can turn pads and get down line of scrimmage flat to squeeze from edge. Has solid eyes in coverage with ability to relate to 2 and 3 before peeling and zoning off.

Polish: Has played on ball and off in a defense that alters between 3 and 4-man fronts and various alignments. Has good speed-to-power as a pass-rusher, and also has a stutter-and-club. Must improve hand usage at point of attack and show he can consistently shed versus mass and power. Can surrender outside leverage versus run. Needs reps in man coverage concepts.

Bottom Line: Flowe is the brother of 2020 linebacker Justin Flowe, who signed with Oregon. The younger Flowe makes his mark on the flanks with good play speed, physicality and closing quickness. While he needs to prove he can escape blocks and acquire more coverage reps, Flowe projects best as an off-ball Will ‘backer at the next level with some value as an edge rusher in sub packages.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American