Prospect: Jonathan Flowe

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Upland (Calif.)

Schools of Interest: Oregon, USC, Miami, Arizona State, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Alabama, among others.

Projected Position: Will Linebacker

Frame: Long arms with a tight torso and narrow waist. Average lower base with straight calves.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete. Very good snap quickness when working on ball. Physical at point with some explosiveness versus pullers. Good quickness to close and finish on ball. Fair to corner flat as a pass-rusher. Can drop and buzz in coverage with solid transition and rally downhill.

Instincts: Good mesh-point vision versus run. Takes appropriate pursuit angles when chasing. Can turn pads and get down line of scrimmage flat to squeeze from edge. Has solid eyes in coverage with ability to relate to 2 and 3 before peeling and zoning off.

Polish: Has played on ball and off in a defense that alters between 3 and 4-man fronts and various alignments. Has good speed-to-power as a pass-rusher, and also has a stutter-and-club. Must improve hand usage at point of attack and show he can consistently shed versus mass and power. Can surrender outside leverage versus run. Needs reps in man coverage concepts.

Bottom Line: Flowe is the brother of 2020 linebacker Justin Flowe, who signed with Oregon. The younger Flowe makes his mark on the flanks with good play speed, physicality and closing quickness. While he needs to prove he can escape blocks and acquire more coverage reps, Flowe projects best as an off-ball Will ‘backer at the next level with some value as an edge rusher in sub packages.