SI All-American Candidate Jordan Eubanks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jordan Eubanks

Projected Position: Sam Linebacker (Off-Ball)

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

School: Denton (Texas) John H. Guyer

Committed to: Florida State

Frame: Athletic with a fair definition. Standard length in arms with a narrow torso. Solid lower half with even thighs and strong calves.

Athleticism: Effective in space and has the speed to scream from depth to combat perimeter runs. Is capable of getting himself clean when challenged by WRs. Generates enough force to deliver a surprising thump at collision points prior to executing a consistent hug when finishing. Has enough quickness out of transition in coverage to get off a hash and factor in coverage.

Instincts: Appears to be a good on-field communicator pre-snap to make checks and direct traffic. Instinctive and alert with good coverage awareness. Shows the ability to relate to 2, zone off and drive underneath on 3 in coverage. Can find the ball from depth with good vision and will trigger. Comes to balance on ball-carriers before collision points when squeezing from a direct linear angle.

Polish: Plays split safety to the field, post-safety in single-high looks, big nickel and Sam linebacker. A heady defender with instincts who has some savvy to his game. Is fairly lean and needs to increase his play strength for the college game. Has an inconsistency to his pedal and can be boxed out at catch points in coverage.

Bottom Line: Eubanks is a versatile defender who has good instincts, savviness and awareness. He needs to acquire more reps in man coverage while improving his strength, yet he has a skill set that allows a defensive coordinator to deploy different packages. Eubanks could see time at Sam linebacker, safety, big nickel, nickel ‘backer and dime ‘backer before his college career concludes, while also factoring on the big-4 special team's units.