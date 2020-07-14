SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jordan Jenkins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jordan Jenkins
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Position: Running Back 
School: Lindale (Texas)
Committed to: Baylor
Projected Position: Running Back 

Frame: Tall and thin running back with a decent lower half. Room to pack on weight in college, though likely won’t need to at Baylor. 

Athleticism: Tends to run upright. There's a lack of elite short-area quickness. but he has plenty of long speed to create chunk plays on the next level. Keeps the ball protected in tight corridors which shows spatial awareness. 

Instincts: Loves a good jump cut in tight spaces. Not going to make you miss all the time, but will certainly gain the required yardage. Will likely be a one-cut back in college, though productive nonetheless. 

Polish: He shows the ability to be a threat out of the backfield and displays natural hands. Best weapon in his arsenal is far and away the jump cut. What’s kept him from being among the elite backs is his current sample of the short-area burst. 

Bottom Line: If Jenkins can improve his quickness and/or acceleration, there wouldn’t be a dozen backs better in the 2021 class. Even without it, he’s certainly one of the nation’s top running backs with great speed and proven lateral ability. Has the tools to succeed early and often on the next level.

