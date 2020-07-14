SI All-American Candidate Josaiah Stewart Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Josaiah Stewart

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Everett (Mass.)

Committed to: Florida State

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Powerful upper body with bulky physique. Good arm length. Very strong upper legs and hips.

Athleticism: Good first-step. Lateral quickness similar to that of a linebacker. Stewart’s change of direction proves to be sudden. When he hits a player, he brings his hips with him to administer a blow.

Instincts: Excellent job of feathering out the read-option. Knows how to set up offensive tackles from one play to the next by switching up his moves. Times his lateral movements to keep offensive linemen guessing. Understands the need to break down before making a tackle.

Polish: Protects the edge and forces plays inside. Drops his hips and uses his power to make solid tackles. After penetrating into the backfield, Stewart finds the ball carrier, breaks down, and makes the play. Good dip-and-rip move; also uses a swim move and hand swipe move in penetration arsenal.

Bottom Line: Stewart is a well versed defensive end for a player entering his senior year of high school. Utilizes the hand swipe among other pass-rushing moves, has speed and quickness to come off the edge and he’s powerful enough to shock an offensive tackle with his hands to create space and make a play.