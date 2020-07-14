SI All-American Candidate Josh Hough Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Josh Hough Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Josh Hough                                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds                                                                                      Position: Running Back                                                                                                          School: Beaver Falls (Pa.)                                                                                                       Committed to: Syracuse                                                                                             Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Tall, complete physical frame with room to lean out some, if anything. 

Athleticism: Explosive downhill runner with mentality of physically imposing his will. He is surprisingly agile for his size, and he is able to regain top speed quicker than expected. He is efficient as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, and his lateral quickness is what you would expect for his frame. Surprising top-end speed, as he is a natural strider. 

Instincts: Allows blocks to set up and times his upfield burst. Gets north and south effectively and shows off awareness to make lateral cuts at the second level. 

Polish: Surprisingly athletic running back for his game. His lateral quickness could improve, but he displays solid field vision, is a natural strider, and his massive frame makes him tough to bring down, especially when he hits top-end speed. 

Bottom Line: Hough is a downhill running back who is going to see early playing time at the college level just from his size alone. He is a natural runner who loves to bring contact. He runs through contact, and he has the hands to be effective in the passing game. He is surprisingly fast for his size, and there may not be another running back in the country that matches his frame. He will see a role at a Power 5 school over the course of his career.

