SI All-American Candidate Josh Simmons Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Josh Simmons

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: La Mesa (Calif.) Helix

Schools of Interest: USC, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Washington, UCLA and Oklahoma, among others.

Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Defensive Tackle

Frame: Broad shoulders and wide chest. Game-changing length in arms. Somewhat under-developed base with long, thick legs. Ample room to add mass.

Athleticism: Plus overall athlete for his size. Moves well in short spaces, and long strides help him close ground to target in open field. Boasts natural strength that will be maximized in college strength-and-conditioning program.

Instincts: Routinely first off the snap defensively. Quick to recognize mesh point and diagnose play direction. On offense, comfortably mirrors linebackers while getting to second level. Aggressive drive blocker who looks to pancake overmatched defenders.

Polish: Plays with little refinement on either side of the ball. Has limited toolchest of moves defensively, and is prone to “catching” as offensive lineman. Foot speed is more than adequate, but wastes too much movement when pulling. Inconsistent pass set.

Bottom Line: Simmons has made no secret of his desire to play along the defensive front at the next level. Athletes of this size, length and overall coordination are few and far between, but his game needs major polish irrespective of position. With proper coaching, Simmons could eventually develop into a quality starter on either side, but ceiling seems highest at guard.