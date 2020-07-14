SI All-American Candidate Joshua Farmer Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Joshua Farmer 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County High School
Committed to: Florida State
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: He’s a massive young man with long arms and a heavy punch. He’s going to need to maintain weight if left outside. 

Athleticism: There’s not a lot of individuals this size that are not only asked to play defensive end but even inside linebacker at times for his high school. He’s got a great first step and a powerful punch paired with great hips. 

Instincts: He redirects really well for a player his size, and there are signs of a developing pass rush skill set. He really knows how to set the edge on the outside and holds the point really well. There’s a tremendous upside here. 

Polish: He’s going to have to find some twitch, but there are signs of elite athleticism there. This type of positional versatility is needed in today’s day and age. He’s going to be best suited early on run downs in college with an ability to rush the passer later on in his career as he develops. 

Bottom Line: Farmer is a prospect that would be ideal for an odd front defensive end, and there’s going to be coaches that want to see him kick inside to a three-technique if the current weight is not maintained. Either way, you’ve got yourself an elite run defender with a ceiling to rush the passer.

