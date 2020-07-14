SI All-American Candidate Joshua Sosanya Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Joshua Sosanya

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Raleigh (N.C) Wakefield

Committed to: Wake Forest

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Sosanya is a big safety with a frame and playstyle that could add significant weight.

Athleticism: Sosanya plays with good speed and impressive acceleration when breaking on the football. Good change of direction and surprising strength at the point of contact.

Instincts: Playing at either safety, in the box or back deep, Sosanya plays even faster than he is because of excellent instincts and the ability to process when he sees. He trusts his keys, is usually right and moves on the field as fast as he can.

Polish: While he is a complete safety, Sosanya is a punishing hitter. He delivers these jarring hits with impeccable tackling form. Can step into the box and defend the run like a linebacker one play, then drop into coverage, and then blitz the quarterback. Versatile and accomplished safety.

Bottom Line: Sosanya needs to grow a bit when asked to take one-on-one coverage, but he is sound playing as an over the top safety and excels defending the run and blitzing the quarterback. Plays end when Sosanya contacts ball carriers. A heady player that delivers crushing hits while always seeming to be in the right place at the right time. Has the film of a gem safety that could change a Power 5 defense during his career.