SI All-American Candidate J.P. Benzschawel Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: J.P. Benzschawel

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Grafton (Wisc.)

Committed to: Wisconsin

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Massive frame with plenty of weight to be gained in that Wisconsin weight room and cafeteria.

Athleticism: Ten years ago, this kid is playing tight end. He can really move in the open field and he closes space really well on the second level. Plays defensive end as well. Of course, he plays basketball and holds his own there, too. Pleasantly surprising athlete.

Instincts: He knows what to do, there are some delays however. For example, the defensive end dropped out in coverage on him, and he went and found work but it was on a slight delay. All things that can be made quicker with reps and experience but athletic foundation is there.

Polish: There’s going to be an adjustment period from Wisconsin high school football to the Big 10, but he’s got all the potential in the world considering the frame and athleticism. The only thing you’ll have to do is add weight and strength into the kid’s game.

Bottom Line: Year two or three in a college weight program and Benzschawel ends up being 300 pounds and maintains his athleticism. If so, you’re going to have a starting caliber left tackle with a chance at playing on Sundays.