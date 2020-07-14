SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate J.P. Benzschawel Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: J.P. Benzschawel
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Grafton (Wisc.) 
Committed to: Wisconsin 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 

Frame: Massive frame with plenty of weight to be gained in that Wisconsin weight room and cafeteria. 

Athleticism: Ten years ago, this kid is playing tight end. He can really move in the open field and he closes space really well on the second level. Plays defensive end as well. Of course, he plays basketball and holds his own there, too. Pleasantly surprising athlete. 

Instincts: He knows what to do, there are some delays however. For example, the defensive end dropped out in coverage on him, and he went and found work but it was on a slight delay. All things that can be made quicker with reps and experience but athletic foundation is there. 

Polish: There’s going to be an adjustment period from Wisconsin high school football to the Big 10, but he’s got all the potential in the world considering the frame and athleticism. The only thing you’ll have to do is add weight and strength into the kid’s game. 

Bottom Line: Year two or three in a college weight program and Benzschawel ends up being 300 pounds and maintains his athleticism. If so, you’re going to have a starting caliber left tackle with a chance at playing on Sundays.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American