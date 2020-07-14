SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Juan Davis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 217 pounds

Position: Tight End/Quarterback

School: Fort Worth (Texas) Everman

Committed to: Texas

Projected Position: Tight End/Halfback

Frame: Big and tall. Notably broad shoulders with thick, taut midsection. Long arms. Compact, tightly-wound lower body. Ample room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Exceptionally coordinated. Quick feet in short areas; pops in and out of cuts. Preternatural balance. Great play strength; powers through arm tackles. Above-average speed and acceleration. Flashes soft hands.

Instincts: Awesome vision as ball-carrier. Hard-charging runner. Routinely makes first defender miss; capable of multi-cut jukes. Aggressive, willing blocker in run game.

Polish: Part-time Wildcat quarterback. Limited experience as route-runner, but has clear developmental tools. Good hands, but contested-catch ability largely unknown. Tendency to play too high.

Bottom Line: Davis’ blend of natural size and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands make him a tantalizing developmental prospect. Big frame suggests he’s destined to line up primarily as tight end/H-back. Needs loads of refinement and strength training, but he’s too gifted to be kept on sidelines for long. Potential starter, with NFL ceiling depending on developmental track.