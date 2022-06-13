Just In: Coveted OL Brycen Sanders Details Decision to Choose Ole Miss

2023 Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman Brycen Sanders originally planned to announce his college decision later this month. However, on Sunday evening, he knew he did not need to spend any more time thinking about where he would attend college. Moments ago, Sanders announced his commitment to Ole Miss. Before the public announcement, the 6'5", 280lbs offensive lineman detailed his decision with Sports Illustrated All-American.

"Just the relationships I have with the coaching staff," Sanders said of the reason behind picking the Rebels. "They are super young, and I relate really well to them. They just got done playing college football five or so years ago, so they really know what is happening in today's game. They are my first offer and have been at me for a while. I can really feel how much they want me, and that is important to me. When I went on my OV there, I really felt comfortable in Oxford. I can see myself coming in early and really helping them."

The excitement level was as one would expect from a coaching staff when a long-term, top target comes off the board in their favor.

"I told them first before I told Tennessee and Oklahoma of my decision," Sanders said," and they were definitely going crazy. I told Coach Thornton, then Coach Weiss, then Coach Kiffin. They were all going crazy, yelling and screaming. It was definitely fun to call those guys.:

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who is in his first year with the Rebels, was a key deciding factor in Sanders choosing Ole Miss in the end.

"He was very important in this," Sanders said. "He has been blowing me up every day for a while now. Since he took over the job, he has really made me feel the love and how much they want me. It is really important that he is their offensive line coach. That is one of the main reasons I am going there."

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin was also active with Sanders throughout the process, and his vision and early success at Ole Miss played a factor in Sanders's decision as well.

"It is definitely going to be fun playing for him," Sanders said of Kiffin. "He has been successful at a lot of places. What he is building at Ole Miss is something I think is going to be special. He got to ten wins last year, and I think he is only recruiting better with the transfer portal. I think Ole Miss was one or two in the transfer portal rankings, and I think this 2023 class is going to be very special. I think they are going to continue to win more games and score a lot of points, and they are going to have fun doing it. I think they are going to win a championship soon."

The fit that Ole Miss envisions for Sanders on the interior of their offensive line played a major role in him choosing to head to Oxford as well.

"They see me at center or guard," Sanders said of this. "It was definitely important because they need a lot of interior depth on the O-line, and that is something that really caught my eye. I can come in there early and help them at center or guard. They really like how smart I am and how determined I am to do whatever I can to help the team win."

Now that Sanders has finalized his decision, his message to the Ole Miss fan base is simple.

"I am going to try to come in and help the team in any way that I can. I am going to be an All-American and bring championships to Oxford."