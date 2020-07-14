SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Justin Walters Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Justin Walters Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds Position: Safety School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)Committed to: Notre DameProjected Position: Safety 

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned from top to bottom. Good shoulder and waist width. Tightly-wound lower half. Plenty of room for additional muscle. 

Athleticism: Burst and acceleration stick out. Good top-end speed. Light feet, wasting little motion adjusting on move. Loose hips and ankles. Solid play strength belies weight; hits like a powerful linebacker. 

Instincts: Loves contact. Diagnoses plays like a college veteran, allowing him to play a step faster than his peers. Head on a swivel. Seeks out physicality. Active low and fast as a tackler. Tall, but plays with a natural base. 

Polish: Great tackler. Backpedals and breaks on the ball with ease. Always reading quarterback’s eye and offensive-line keys. A clear understanding of responsibilities as a deep defender; patient attacking when necessary. One-on-one coverage ability largely unknown, but has tools to thrive. 

Bottom Line: Walters is a confident, instinctive defender with solid all-around athleticism and budding power. Most effective in the box for now, but has tools to play multiple spots in secondary. Should settle in as strong safety with time in the weight room, emerging as a multi-year starter for Irish.

