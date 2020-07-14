SI All-American Candidate Kaci Seegars Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Kaci Seegars

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Committed to: Texas A & M

Frame: Lean, with budding overall size. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long, muscled arms. Rocked-up thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight at next level.

Athleticism: Explosive. Posted 35.3 inch vertical in 2019. Impressive long speed; hits home runs at running back. Rare short-area quickness and overall agility. Flexible hips, ankles. Very powerful, with burgeoning strength.

Instincts: Very physical. Sprints through blockers, ball-carriers with ease. Active arms, hands against both run and pass. Outstanding wiggle; regularly sheds, slips blocks with jukes at LOS and in open space. Patient when necessary, especially in coverage. Doesn’t commit to attacking until necessary.

Polish: High-level use of arms, hands. Could expand pass-rush toolbox, but already has swim, inside move, arm-over, spin. Must add weight, strength to anchor, set edge as run defender.

Bottom Line: Seegars is a powerful, versatile linebacker with impressive athletic tools. It’s tempting to envision him bulking up and playing edge, but projects most seamlessly at inside linebacker. Possible multi-year starter for Texas A & M, with star-level ceiling.