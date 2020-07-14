SI All-American Candidate Kahlil Brantley Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: Kahlil Brantley
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver
School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Committed to: Miami
Projected Position: Tight End
Frame: Well-proportioned from top to bottom. Adequate width shoulders and chest. Relatively thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample space to add much-needed mass and muscle.
Athleticism: Fluid. Light feet; maintains speed while making vertical cuts. Adequate short-area quickness. Plays faster than official 4.89 40-time, but not a burner. Good hands. Below-average strength and power.
Instincts: Dangerous after catch. Outstanding open-field awareness as ball-carrier, with just enough speed and elusiveness to rack up YAC. Tracks ball well in air. Capable of making contested catches.
Polish: Lines up almost exclusively as wide receiver for Northwestern. Good burst off LOS, but needs to vary releases. Promising route-runner who attacks entire field. Must add significant strength and weight to function as blocker at next level.
Bottom Line: Brantley is a developmental tight end prospect who will spend most of his time for Miami serving as a de facto wide receiver. Potential matchup problem at next level if explosiveness improves through strength training. Years away from seeing field, but has natural pass-catching gifts to contribute consistently as upperclassman.