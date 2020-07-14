SI All-American Candidate Kahlil Brantley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kahlil Brantley

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver

School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Committed to: Miami

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Well-proportioned from top to bottom. Adequate width shoulders and chest. Relatively thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample space to add much-needed mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Fluid. Light feet; maintains speed while making vertical cuts. Adequate short-area quickness. Plays faster than official 4.89 40-time, but not a burner. Good hands. Below-average strength and power.

Instincts: Dangerous after catch. Outstanding open-field awareness as ball-carrier, with just enough speed and elusiveness to rack up YAC. Tracks ball well in air. Capable of making contested catches.

Polish: Lines up almost exclusively as wide receiver for Northwestern. Good burst off LOS, but needs to vary releases. Promising route-runner who attacks entire field. Must add significant strength and weight to function as blocker at next level.

Bottom Line: Brantley is a developmental tight end prospect who will spend most of his time for Miami serving as a de facto wide receiver. Potential matchup problem at next level if explosiveness improves through strength training. Years away from seeing field, but has natural pass-catching gifts to contribute consistently as upperclassman.