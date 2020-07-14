SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kai Millner Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Kai Millner
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 188 pounds
School: Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley
Committed to: Cal

Frame: Adequate height with narrow midsection and lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add considerable mass in trunk and chest. 

Athleticism: Plus athlete with a rock-solid arm and plenty of mobility. Can challenge defenses as a scrambler or make plays on designed runs with short-area quickness and well above average top speed. Appears to have a powerful lower half. 

Instincts: Trusts arm in tight windows with accuracy down the field. Medium-arch when pushing vertically a compliment to plus anticipation and timing. Smooth runner in RPO, read-option scenarios with sneaky speed. Good vision and decision-making on designed runs. Willing to take punishment. 

Polish: Displays great touch in the pocket or on the move. Snap throwing motion with a high release point creates a quick trigger. Arm angle can be raised some when feet are set. Pocket footwork is fluid but possesses enough arm strength to play to all three levels without a low center of gravity. Extremely comfortable rolling and executing to the right, his strong side. 

Bottom Line: Millner is a play-maker at the game’s most important position. He trusts his arm and can play into tight windows to intermediate and deep levels while presenting a true threat with his running ability on the edge. There is a comfort he plays with when things break down that any offensive coordinator could appreciate while flirting with polish inside the pocket. A stronger base of footwork could result in even more short area velocity, making the transition to college that much faster.

