SI All-American Candidate Kajiya Hollawayne Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kajiya Hollawayne

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: San Jacinto (Calif.)

Committed to: UCLA

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Lean and compacted muscle with favorable size. All around plus strength and twitchy feet.

Athleticism: Normal for him to be the top athlete on the field at any given time, and he’s near the tippy top in terms of athleticism in the 2021 dual-threat class. Violent midsection torque in his throw lets him whip around absolute missiles in the pocket and out on the run.

Instincts: Hollawayne is a decisive playmaker who trusts his reads and keeps calm under pressure. He is the type of football player you find a spot for on the field regardless of what your QB situation looks like.

Polish: Successful zone-read and speed-option operator, with great experience completing off-schedule throws. Would like to see more work sitting in the pocket, going through his progressions. He’s put himself in a fantastic position to step into a spread-option offense and immediately push for burn in his first year in college.

Bottom Line: Hollawayne is electric with the ball tucked, and improving every drop he takes in the pocket. As the focal point of a varsity offense going on four years, he is improving in both productivity and ball security simultaneously.