SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kajiya Hollawayne Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kajiya Hollawayne
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: San Jacinto (Calif.)
Committed to: UCLA
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Lean and compacted muscle with favorable size. All around plus strength and twitchy feet.

Athleticism: Normal for him to be the top athlete on the field at any given time, and he’s near the tippy top in terms of athleticism in the 2021 dual-threat class. Violent midsection torque in his throw lets him whip around absolute missiles in the pocket and out on the run.

Instincts: Hollawayne is a decisive playmaker who trusts his reads and keeps calm under pressure. He is the type of football player you find a spot for on the field regardless of what your QB situation looks like.

Polish: Successful zone-read and speed-option operator, with great experience completing off-schedule throws. Would like to see more work sitting in the pocket, going through his progressions. He’s put himself in a fantastic position to step into a spread-option offense and immediately push for burn in his first year in college.

Bottom Line: Hollawayne is electric with the ball tucked, and improving every drop he takes in the pocket. As the focal point of a varsity offense going on four years, he is improving in both productivity and ball security simultaneously.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Romello Brinson Highlights and Evaluation

Romello Brinson is a wide receiver prospect from Northwestern High School in Miami, Fla. Brinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Savion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Savion Collins is a defensive tackle prospect from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Noah Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Noah Collins is a defensive end prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Johnson is a linebacker prospect from Killian High School in Miami, Fla. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

Ryan Rodriguez is an offensive line prospect from Columbus High School in Miami, Fla. Rodriguez is a SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael McLaughlin Highlights and Evaluation

Michael McLaughlin is an offensive line prospect from M. Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. McLaughlin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watchlist: 11 Kentucky Commits and 25 Key UK Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dyson McCutcheon Highlights and Evaluation

Dyson McCutcheon is a cornerback prospect from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, Calif. McCutcheon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Makai Cope Highlights and Evaluation

Makai Cope is a wide receiver prospect from Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. Cope is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 16 Minnesota commits and 9 key Gophers targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American