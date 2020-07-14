SI All-American Candidate Kaleb Edwards Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kaleb Edwards Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds Position: Safety School: Dacula (Ga.) Dacula School Schools of Interest: Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Iowa, Indiana, Duke, Stanford, Virginia. Projected Position: Running Back or Safety

Frame: Powerful upper legs and hips. Good upper body strength. Lean with above-average length.

Athleticism: His fluid running style that looks effortless. Extremely powerful for his size. Can run one direction, plant his foot in the ground and change direction. Good open-field speed. When running, good forward lean.

Instincts: Patient runner that times his cuts to make defenders miss. He knows when to lower his shoulder and deliver the blow. To beat the defender to the corner, will immediately gain speed to maximize opportunity. As a defender, Edwards reads quarterbacks well. Solid backpedal. Keeps wide receivers in front of him.

Polish: Natural running back instincts allow Edwards to make big plays in the run game; also an adept receiver and kick return man, using his running back skillset. Edwards’ safety skills include taking great angles to the football, getting in a football position to make tackles, and possessing great hands to intercept passes.

Bottom Line: Natural one-cut-and-go running back. Good top-end speed and excellent vision. Has a powerful frame that allows Edwards to power through tacklers as a running back, and allows him to deliver a blow as a safety. He could be an excellent player on either side of the ball.