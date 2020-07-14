SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kamarro Edmonds Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kamarro Edmonds
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds 
Position: Running Back
School: Havelock (N.C.) 
Committed to: North Carolina 
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact and muscled. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick, solid trunk and thighs taper to tightly-wound calves. Room to add weight, but won’t play much heavier. 

Athleticism: Top-tier agility. Devastating jump cut, frequently utilized between the tackles and in the open field. Adequate speed and burst. Exceptional balance due to a low center of gravity. Runs with strength and power. Comfortable pass-catcher. 

Instincts: Relentless. Borderline-elite ability to make defenders miss. Frequently jukes would-be tacklers immediately after securing handoff. Good vision though could occasionally show more patience waiting for plays to develop. 

Polish: Highly-advanced jump cut. Flashes stiff arm. Inexperienced pass-catcher, though sometimes ran downfield routes as a junior. Tools to be effective in pass protection. Speed and explosiveness could level up with training. 

Bottom Line: Edmonds offers every attribute befitting a star collegiate back with the exception of top-end speed. As is, he projects as a multi-year starter for the Tar Heels at worst, likely contributing early. But should his speed increase given consistent strength-and-conditioning work, Edmonds could find his way to the NFL.

