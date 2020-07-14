SI All-American Candidate Kamren Kinchens Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kamren Kinchens

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern Senior

Committed to: Miami

Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Strong and athletic build that can reach 205 pounds without much imagination.

Athleticism: Good initial burst. Changes direction well, with cornerback-level lateral movement skills. Hand-eye coordination to catch really difficult passes. Solid speed.

Instincts: Tracks the football as well as any safety in the country. Plays the alley as a run defender well. Times jump like a wide receiver. Catches the football away from his body, and flashes ability to make one-handed grabs.

Polish: Locates and drives on the football in the air like a college veteran. Gets off the hash mark, towards the intended wide receiver, like he’s a coach’s son. Finishes the tackle or interception and rarely misses opportunities.

Bottom Line: One of the more instinctive safeties in the class of 2021. Kinchens’ ability to make the big play helps to place him amongst the nation’s top safety prospects. Adept at making plays while the ball travels through the air, he’s also capable of being a good run defender.