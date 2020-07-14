SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kani Walker Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB/WR Kani Walker
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 194 pounds
School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County
Committed to: Louisville

Frame: Tall and slender. Adequate width through shoulders, chest. Long arms, with budding sinew. Small, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional weight, but doesn’t need more at cornerback. 

Athleticism: Quick, light feet. Wastes little to no motion in and out of cuts as cover man. Above-average speed at best; not the most fluid sprinter in open field. Needs to get stronger, but packs punch as hitter. Good ball skills. 

Instincts: Solid overall awareness in defensive backfield. Reads quarterback’s eyes in zone and as deep safety, quickly planting foot toward ball upon diagnosing. Physical and opportunistic in one-on-one coverage. Offers willing, effective support in run game; big hitter with shoulders square. 

Polish: Advanced ability to mirror receivers at LOS. Jam shows promise. Must continue honing hip, ankle flexibility to remain at cornerback. Comfortable playing multiple positions in secondary. 

Bottom Line: Walker has the tools to play on either side at the next level, but Louisville recruited him at cornerback. Needs to prove play speed and hip flexibility is on par with Power-5 receivers to remain on outside. Ceiling is highest at cornerback, but he’s versatile enough to play either safety spot. Potential starter and surefire contributor for Cardinals, with upside dependent on role.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American