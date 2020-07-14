SI All-American Candidate Keagan Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Keagan Johnson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Bellevue (Neb.) West

Committed to: Iowa

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall with great length and broad shoulders. Slender muscular build throughout, with ample room to add mass.

Athleticism: Long strider with deceptive speed and better quickness. Plays a tick faster than track and field times, including 11.34 100-meter dash mark, suggests. Strong decelerator with above average change of direction fluidity.

Instincts: Smooth after the catch with wiggle to make first defender miss and surprising power, leg drive on contact. Doesn’t lose speed with the ball in the air and possesses natural hands to secure the ball away from his body. Reactive member of the secondary with range and ball skills.

Polish: Offensive weapon OCs manufacture touches for based on short-area explosion and rate to get to top speed. Same traits make him an effective downhill defender in coverage, but ceiling may lie on offense with natural ball skills and subtle route-running progression.

Bottom Line: Johnson helped his team to a state championship in 2019 with strong production at wide receiver and in the secondary. He looks more natural on offense at this time with sleeper speed, ball skills and the ability to take a short pass the distance. Filling out and polishing up regardless of college position will play a big role in how soon he gets on the field in the Power Five.