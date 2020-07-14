SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Keith Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Keith Jackson
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
School: Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point
Schools of Interest: Colorado State, Nevada, and Ole Miss, among others.

Frame: Compact, sturdy frame with room to add bulk and definition. 

Athleticism: Displays nice field vision and awareness and is a natural pass catcher out of the backfield. He lacks short area burst of quickens but is effective with his ability to make one cut and gain ground. 

Instincts: Displays awareness on the field and makes one cut and gets north and south which suits his style of play. 

Polish: Downhill runner with nice hands out the backfield and quality one cut ability. Lacks top end speed and short area quickness but is sturdy enough to run through tackles and gain extra yards. 

Bottom Line: Keith Jackson is a sturdy, reliable downhill running back, who lacks breakaway top end speed, but is consistent in churning out production. He is a reliable target out of the backfield and projects as a starter at a mid-major level over the course of his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American