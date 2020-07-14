SI All-American Candidate Keith Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Keith Jackson

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

School: Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point

Schools of Interest: Colorado State, Nevada, and Ole Miss, among others.

Frame: Compact, sturdy frame with room to add bulk and definition.

Athleticism: Displays nice field vision and awareness and is a natural pass catcher out of the backfield. He lacks short area burst of quickens but is effective with his ability to make one cut and gain ground.

Instincts: Displays awareness on the field and makes one cut and gets north and south which suits his style of play.

Polish: Downhill runner with nice hands out the backfield and quality one cut ability. Lacks top end speed and short area quickness but is sturdy enough to run through tackles and gain extra yards.

Bottom Line: Keith Jackson is a sturdy, reliable downhill running back, who lacks breakaway top end speed, but is consistent in churning out production. He is a reliable target out of the backfield and projects as a starter at a mid-major level over the course of his career.