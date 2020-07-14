SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kelly Loiseau Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kelly Loiseau
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
Position: Running Back/Linebacker
School: Miami (Fla.) Christian 
Schools of Interest: Syracuse, FIU, FAU, UCF, LSU, Florida, Marshall 
Projected Position: Running Back or Safety 

Frame: Wiry frame. Good wingspan for a defensive back under 6-0. Room for 20-pounds. 

Athleticism: Loiseau provides very good first-step quickness going forward or laterally. Excellent flexibility. Very good hand-eye coordination. Strength, for his size, is quite impressive. 

Instincts: Loiseau quickly reads run or pass and attacks the football. Consistently cuts off ball carriers to the perimeter and makes sound tackles. In coverage, gains good depth (plays LB in HS). Natural runner with good vision and cut-back ability. 

Polish: Loiseau takes excellent angles to the football, and makes tackles with his head up and drives through the ball carrier. In coverage, Loiseau can cover one-on-one with smaller running backs and wide receivers, or play zone. 

Bottom Line: Loiseau’s quickness and strength allow him to be a productive run and pass defender. He’s instinctive, taking great angles on either side of the ball. Loiseau is a physical player that could also be an excellent nickel cornerback with a solid floor as a ball carrier, too.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American