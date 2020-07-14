SI All-American Candidate Kelly Loiseau Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kelly Loiseau

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

Position: Running Back/Linebacker

School: Miami (Fla.) Christian

Schools of Interest: Syracuse, FIU, FAU, UCF, LSU, Florida, Marshall

Projected Position: Running Back or Safety

Frame: Wiry frame. Good wingspan for a defensive back under 6-0. Room for 20-pounds.

Athleticism: Loiseau provides very good first-step quickness going forward or laterally. Excellent flexibility. Very good hand-eye coordination. Strength, for his size, is quite impressive.

Instincts: Loiseau quickly reads run or pass and attacks the football. Consistently cuts off ball carriers to the perimeter and makes sound tackles. In coverage, gains good depth (plays LB in HS). Natural runner with good vision and cut-back ability.

Polish: Loiseau takes excellent angles to the football, and makes tackles with his head up and drives through the ball carrier. In coverage, Loiseau can cover one-on-one with smaller running backs and wide receivers, or play zone.

Bottom Line: Loiseau’s quickness and strength allow him to be a productive run and pass defender. He’s instinctive, taking great angles on either side of the ball. Loiseau is a physical player that could also be an excellent nickel cornerback with a solid floor as a ball carrier, too.