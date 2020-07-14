SI All-American Candidate Kenneth Bannister Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kenneth Bannister

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 255 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: New Orleans (La.) Edna

Committed to: Louisiana

Projected Position: Left Tackle

Frame: Lean, with developmental body. Adequate width in shoulders, chest. Very long arms. Relatively slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Significant growth potential remaining.

Athleticism: Fluid and sudden. Combines very good initial quickness with loose hips. Moves equally well in short areas and space. Natural bend. Powerful, with budding overall strength profile.

Instincts: Very quick off the ball. Routinely beats defenders to spot before engaging, winning leverage game. Devastating punch, especially with additional power from hip drive. Confident, aware pass protector.

Polish: Occasionally loses base when moving to second level. Excellent kick slide; stays balanced through re-direct, keeps arms active. Needs to add weight, strength.

Bottom Line: Bannister lacks the height reserved for D-1 tackles, but compensates with outstanding feet and long arms. He’ll likely stay at left tackle for Louisiana Tech, potentially emerging as a quality starter with good S & C development.