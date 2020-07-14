SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kenneth Bannister Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kenneth Bannister
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 255 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: New Orleans (La.) Edna
Committed to: Louisiana
Projected Position: Left Tackle

Frame: Lean, with developmental body. Adequate width in shoulders, chest. Very long arms. Relatively slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Fluid and sudden. Combines very good initial quickness with loose hips. Moves equally well in short areas and space. Natural bend. Powerful, with budding overall strength profile. 

Instincts: Very quick off the ball. Routinely beats defenders to spot before engaging, winning leverage game. Devastating punch, especially with additional power from hip drive. Confident, aware pass protector. 

Polish: Occasionally loses base when moving to second level. Excellent kick slide; stays balanced through re-direct, keeps arms active. Needs to add weight, strength. 

Bottom Line: Bannister lacks the height reserved for D-1 tackles, but compensates with outstanding feet and long arms. He’ll likely stay at left tackle for Louisiana Tech, potentially emerging as a quality starter with good S&C development.

