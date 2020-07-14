SI All-American Candidate Ketron Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ketron Jackson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Royse City (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Texas, Texas A & M, TCU, Colorado, SMU and Oregon State.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Lean, with wiry muscle. Narrow waist leads to long, developed legs and trunk. Already physically imposing, and will only grow more so with time in college weight room.

Athleticism: Notably long strider. Runs away from defensive backs once head of steam is established. Good agility, but doesn’t explode out of cuts. Hands catcher. Imminent jump-ball threat, capable of contorting body in midair to haul in catches.

Instincts: One-cut-and-go runner. Sees or creates a seam and attacks with urgency. Tracks ball in air with ease. Makes contested catches look routine. Nascent understanding of stemming and stacking corners, especially on go routes. Taps toes near sideline.

Polish: Shows promise, but not the most advanced route-runner. Must prove ability to make plays in middle of field. Needs to vary release techniques at snap. Should be effective run blocker, but rarely asked to do so.

Bottom Line: Jackson has the length, long speed and ball skills of a productive, versatile pass-catcher at the college level. Should see field early as deep threat and red-zone option, eventually emerging as a bonafide No. 1 option if the ceiling is scraped.