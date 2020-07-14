SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ketron Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ketron Jackson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Royse City (Texas) 
Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Colorado, SMU and Oregon State. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Lean, with wiry muscle. Narrow waist leads to long, developed legs and trunk. Already physically imposing, and will only grow more so with time in college weight room. 

Athleticism: Notably long strider. Runs away from defensive backs once head of steam is established. Good agility, but doesn’t explode out of cuts. Hands catcher. Imminent jump-ball threat, capable of contorting body in midair to haul in catches. 

Instincts: One-cut-and-go runner. Sees or creates a seam and attacks with urgency. Tracks ball in air with ease. Makes contested catches look routine. Nascent understanding of stemming and stacking corners, especially on go routes. Taps toes near sideline. 

Polish: Shows promise, but not the most advanced route-runner. Must prove ability to make plays in middle of field. Needs to vary release techniques at snap. Should be effective run blocker, but rarely asked to do so. 

Bottom Line: Jackson has the length, long speed and ball skills of a productive, versatile pass-catcher at the college level. Should see field early as deep threat and red-zone option, eventually emerging as a bonafide No. 1 option if the ceiling is scraped.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American