SI All-American Candidate Kevin Knowles Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kevin Knowles                              
Status: SI All-American candidate                    
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 168 pounds                          
School: Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur                
Position: Cornerback                                
Committed to: Florida State                            
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Below-average overall size. Adequate natural width across upper body. Long arms. A bit high waisted. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Light, quick feet. Flexible hips and ankles. Good speed, but better acceleration. Explosive leaper with rare aerial body control. Outstanding ball skills. Packs punch as hitter, though lacking strength overall. 

Instincts: Capable of highlight-reel interceptions. Hands catcher who can high-point jump balls and corral deflections outside body. Good awareness; quick to diagnose run and shed blocks in secondary. Best in man coverage, but plenty comfortable in zone. 

Polish: High-level footwork matched up one-on-one. Easily flips hips and runs with receivers. Comfortable jamming at LOS, but could be more physical. Needs extra weight and power. 

Bottom Line: Knowles lacks size, but compensates with outstanding ball skills and advanced technique and awareness in coverage. Ceiling could be highest as slot defender. Projects as multi-year starter who should see the field early in Tallahassee.

