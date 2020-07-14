SI All-American Candidate Khayri Banton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Khayri Banton

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Newark (N.J.) West Side

Committed to: Rutgers

Projected Position: Edge

Frame: Defined arms with athletic torso and midsection. Big thighs and bubble, along with thick calves.

Athleticism: Active with a revved-up motor. Good movement skills and overall athleticism. Good snap quickness to jump on top of blockers. Can beat pullers to mesh points. Can close in a hurry on ball-carriers in both tight spaces and from depth with range. Gets a solid wrap at collision points.

Instincts: Very good ball awareness - makes a play for ball whenever he can at mesh point, gets hands up to tip passes, blocks punts and recovered 4 fumbles as a junior. Quick ball-locate ability post-snap when working inside. Uses a grab and snatch/push and pull to shed blockers when playing inside linebacker.

Polish: Plays multiple roles with his hand down and standing up. Has lined up at 0, 3, 4i and 5-technique. He also has worked as a traditional inside linebacker. Flashes a speed rush, along with a rip move when rushing the passer. Also is patient on delayed blitzes and games. Appears capable of factoring in coverage and producing in space, though he needs to show it can be done consistently. Needs to add to his pass-rush toolbox.

Bottom Line: Banton is a versatile defender who can play Edge, DE and LB. He has a good-looking frame, along with solid strength and a big motor. While he needs to find a home and refine the nuances of a permanent position, he has a bright future. Banton projects well as an on-ball stand-up Jack or Sam linebacker.